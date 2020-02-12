I have never been a fan of Robert Reich as he usually uses the correct facts to come up with incorrect conclusions. In the case of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg trying to buy the presidency, I never heard him call out George Soros or the Koch brothers for doing the same thing for our entire government (“Billionaire Bloomberg is trying to buy the presidency,” Feb. 11). In Mr. Bloomberg, we have a rich man who has actually stood for office three times and won all three in the largest U.S. city, which is bigger than many states.
Those progressives detracting from the mayor are trying to paint him as a racist because of his stop-and-frisk initiative. Allow me to remind you that prior to that initiative, New York was crime ridden and people were terrified to use the extensive subway system that is the lifeline for the massive population. A city that annually hosts such events as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, many events at the Madison Square Garden, the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop, and has the most popular theater district on the globe has got to be safe or none of those events can go on.
Mayor Bloomberg’s intentions were not racist, they were economic. The results in terms of making the streets of New York once again safe were achieved. The unexpected racism came in the uneven way the law enforcement agencies of that city executed his plan. Unlike the current U.S. president, Mayor Bloomberg took the blame as the buck stopped on his desk. Those progressives trying to make this a negative campaign issue were certainly silent when New Yorkers granted him a rare third term as a result of his success.
Democrats might want to think about this: If Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren prevail, President Donald Trump’s prediction of a market crash will come true. In Mr. Bloomberg, we have perhaps the most knowledgeable financial manager on the face of the earth. Wall Street trusts him, and no crash will take place.
Steven Davidson, New Windsor
