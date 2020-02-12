Those progressives detracting from the mayor are trying to paint him as a racist because of his stop-and-frisk initiative. Allow me to remind you that prior to that initiative, New York was crime ridden and people were terrified to use the extensive subway system that is the lifeline for the massive population. A city that annually hosts such events as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, many events at the Madison Square Garden, the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop, and has the most popular theater district on the globe has got to be safe or none of those events can go on.