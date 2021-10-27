Baltimore has more pressing needs than a think tank, Mr. Bloomberg | READER COMMENTARY

Longtime Johns Hopkins University benefactor Michael Bloomberg has provided lavish funds to the school over the years. Now, he has donated $43 million to to underwrite still another think tank (”Michael Bloomberg invests $43 million in center for local government innovations at Johns Hopkins University,” Oct. 20).
Why, I ask, doesn’t he take a look at our city, which is in desperate need of low-cost housing, and allocate his monies to that end? Or why doesn’t he underwrite the cost of upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems in our public schools? My adopted granddaughter teaches 30 first-graders in a class in which two of the students are autistic. She has been told there are no funds to provide an assistant. Imagine the stress.
Mr. Bloomberg should support projects that would physically benefit city families who need housing and provide funds for assistants to help those teachers who have over-crowded classes and are short-handed.
Janet Heller, Baltimore
