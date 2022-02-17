Not so fast on taxing The Block to pay for police | READER COMMENTARY

This latest editorial in The Baltimore Sun once again bemoans the limited police resources in the city and excoriates those occupying more prosperous and safe areas. Repeatedly, special tax areas are suggested as a remedy for perceived inequities in city services provided to “underserved” areas (rarely questioning the inefficiencies of city programs, questionable activities of elected officials or their patrons and outright fraud and theft resulting from their actions), who already pay exorbitant levies (”How The Block can survive: With dedicated policing and a special tax district to pay for it,” Feb. 10).