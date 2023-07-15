Why is a block party running past midnight? | READER COMMENTARY

A sneaker sits on a curb between Clintwood and Herndon Courts at Brooklyn Homes. Two people were killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting early Sunday, July 2, 2023 at an annual “Brooklyn Day” block party in South Baltimore. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

I agree there should have been a greater police presence at the Brooklyn Day festival that turned into a mass shooting and it is truly a tragedy. But every time I read an article about this I note that the shooting occurred at 12:35 a.m. (”Baltimore Police admit failure in response to Brooklyn Homes mass shooting, face questioning from City Council,” July 14).

I don’t understand how a community block party with “face painting and pony rides” could still be going on after midnight, and I just wonder: Who were the organizers of party? Why didn’t they request a permit? Why was this party still going on after midnight? Why were there still children there at that hour?

Advertisement

I agree that police officers should have been there, but I also would like to hear from the party organizers.

— Elizabeth Hamilton, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.