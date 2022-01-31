Curfew on The Block appears to be an overreach | READER COMMENTARY

As there’s probably not much demand for lunchtime services at the bars on The Block, if our political leaders get their way and legislate a 10 p.m. curfew on those establishments, what are those politicians’ redevelopment plans for that several-block strip if those businesses have to permanently close because of the curfew (”Owners from other Baltimore business districts join effort to oppose early closing time for The Block,” Jan. 25)?
And what about the tax revenue and jobs lost with employees’ lives devastated? And though some people may be glad to see those types of jobs disappear, what goes on in the backrooms in The Block’s clubs are offenses that Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby would likely refuse to prosecute and right now, she’s busy with her own defense attorneys anyway.
Is there really more serious crime on The Block than other areas of Baltimore? Do these same politicians want to place early curfews on Little Italy and Canton where restaurants recently lost beloved employees to truly horrible city violence? Can’t the police assign a few patrols to The Block at closing time to work in conjunction with the clubs’ private security?
No one is condoning the melees occurring on The Block, but shut the place down? I bet Blaze Starr’s G-strings, garters, fur coats and rose petals are spinning, wherever they may be now.
Bernard Haske, Catonsville
