Credit is due Guiding Eyes For The Blind | READER COMMENTARY

I have been volunteering approximately 20 years for GEB. I just love their dogs and this organization. Chris Bohmer remains one of our outstanding puppy raisers. She’s raised 12 dogs so far. She’s one of many great people who help GEB. Puppy raising is a volunteer job. As GEB says, it “is an act of generosity that will have a profound impact on someone’s life. It is a considerable commitment, but a very rewarding one. Many of our raisers get involved because it is a project that individuals or families can do while meeting people who also love dogs and want to help others. Learning life lessons, giving to others and learning about dogs are among the reasons people are drawn to raising a potential guide dog puppy.”