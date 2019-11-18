Living in a sports-oriented town is a real pleasure. Every week, I turn to the sports section of The Baltimore Sun. Unfortunately, The Sun for some unknown reason continually fails to provide articles about Baltimore’s professional soccer team, the Baltimore Blast (“Baltimore Blast to host open tryouts,” Sept. 10).
It would appear to me and many others who are lovers of the game that the soccer team is constantly neglected by The Sun. Even when the baseball team is doing poorly, it gets publicity. The football team, good, bad or indifferent gets publicity. College sports, high school sports and even recreation programs get publicity. The Baltimore Blast are 10-time champions. Did they get a parade? Dd they get publicity? If they did, it was buried somewhere in your paper.
I think it is high time your reporters check out what is happening in the world of Baltimore’s professional soccer team. The Baltimore Blast has been neglected by your paper for a long time. If you are going to report on sports from the hometown then let’s not forget our professional soccer team.
Just in case you are not aware, they open the season Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the SECU Arena at 7:35 p.m.
Paul E. Palazzi, Baltimore
