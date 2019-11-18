It would appear to me and many others who are lovers of the game that the soccer team is constantly neglected by The Sun. Even when the baseball team is doing poorly, it gets publicity. The football team, good, bad or indifferent gets publicity. College sports, high school sports and even recreation programs get publicity. The Baltimore Blast are 10-time champions. Did they get a parade? Dd they get publicity? If they did, it was buried somewhere in your paper.