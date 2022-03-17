Blame ‘Big Oil’ for rising gas prices | READER COMMENTARY

Why are no fingers being pointed at Big Oil whose profits are 25% higher this quarter than the same quarter last year (“Governor, top lawmakers agree to pause Maryland gas tax 30 days amid surging fuel prices,” March 10)? When you drive past a gas station on Tuesday evening, and the price for regular is $4 then drive past the same station on Wednesday morning and see that the price is $4.19, that’s not the market; that’s price gouging by a monopolistic enterprise.

Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

