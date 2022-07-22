At heart of squeegee issue is fear of Black youth | READER COMMENTARY

Shadow of squeegee worker taking a brief break while working on South President Street near Little Italy. July 14, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Thank you for Adam Schwartz’s recent commentary about fear of Black teens (”Fears of Black teens cloud debates over squeegee boys and obscure Baltimore’s bigger problems,” July 19).

I’m a white woman who’s lived my adult life in Baltimore for 53 years. I encounter the squeegee workers downtown frequently and have never had a problem, whether I accept their service or wave them on. Smiling and establishing eye contact goes a long way.

Advertisement

— Joan Cooper, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.