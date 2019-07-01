A better strategy for retaining top teachers

The article, "Why does Baltimore struggle to find and retain black teachers? This group has ideas for how to help.” (June 20), by Talia Richman, exposed the misguided efforts of the Baltimore City Public Schools' leadership to sustain a system that is not working.

The system needs to change because the circumstances of its children demands that it do so. For this change to occur, it must include principled leadership, adequate numbers of qualified social service personnel who work collaboratively with qualified teachers, renovation of its structures and, finally, public and financial support for its implementation.

It can be done!

Peggy DeBoy, Odenton

