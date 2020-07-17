Some have little understanding of the myriad challenges facing Black students | READER COMMENTARY

I pray they will get deep sensitivity training for all of their staff on what it is like to grow up Black in the United States of America. It will allow them to understand that the rage that is currently being expressed in light of George Floyd’s murder is a rage that is always just beneath the surface, and it will help them to understand why that rage is there. In that understanding, hopefully, they will be able to relate to the Black students with deep respect and Christlike empathy.