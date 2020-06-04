Hate landed at my door step in Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

One morning this week, I awoke to find hate on my doorstep. The Patriot Front, a white supremacist Neo-Nazi hate group, tried to deface my Black Lives Matter sign with a sticker.
That sign has stood in my yard for three years. It has garnered scorn and sparked some wonderful conversations. This is the first time anyone has been so threatened by its idea of respect for everyone and equal rights for all lives that anything like this has happened (“Bel Air protesters chant, ‘I can’t breathe,’ call for police to ‘take a knee,'” June 4).
I am angry that this kind of hate exists in my community. I am fearful at this kind of hate will hurt our community and the people in it in a very direct way. And I'm determined that this hate will not win.
The irony is that I’m white. But, apparently, just the idea of supporting all of our citizens is so repellent to this hate group that they felt the need to deface a simple sign of support.
I have removed the sticker. And now I will be part of trying to remove the hate. I only hope others will join me.
Gina Kazimir, Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.