Black Lives Matter ought to include crime victims | READER COMMENTARY

There can be little doubt that the Black Lives Matter movement is an appropriate response to “death-by-cop” or death by bigoted whites incidents. It is a needed attitude to be used as a tool to make the treatment of Black Americans equitable with the treatments of other populations. However, there is a conundrum in this urgent movement — the treatment of some Black people toward other Black people.
Here in Baltimore, there are almost daily accounts of Black people being shot, often by other Black people (”Baltimore police: One killed, three wounded in separate Sunday shootings,” Aug. 16). It would seem to be more than about time that the Black community spread the word that “Black Lives Do Matter” everywhere and not just in incidents of some cops or racist whites being insensitive and inhumane.
J. A. McAlpine, Linthicum
