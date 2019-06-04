A few black kids committing crimes at the Inner Harbor doesn't mean all black kids are bad

The police found reason to arrest less than 5% of the young people present at the Inner Harbor when things got so deplorably out of hand a couple of weeks ago, but William Define wants to call all the rest of them criminals because they are black too (“Stop excusing criminals by dealing race card,” June 3).

That is about as fatuous as suggesting all Toyotas are dangerous because some badly driven Toyotas are involved in preventable accidents. It is not the circumstance of being Toyotas that gets them into those situations but individual drivers' bad judgment.

White racists always want to treat any bad action by a black person as a consequence of blackness, it never occurs to them to treat bad actions by white people as a consequence of whiteness. If Asian media routinely described any sort of crime as predictable behavior of white people they would doubtless be deeply offended, but they make equally stupid judgments and imagine they are being reasonable.

It is tiresome beyond belief. If Mr. Define chooses to avoid the city, we can at least thank him for that. We are better off without people who do not offer each other the courtesy of an open mind.

Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore