Here’s why students must be taught Black history | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, D.C. on July 23, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images) (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

With the recent article “Biden will establish national monument for Emmett Till, mom” (July 24), The Baltimore Sun has given us another reason to reflect on the study of Black history. Emmett Till was killed 68 years ago while visiting Money, Mississippi, when he was 14 years old. His only crime was, that he allegedly whistled at and flirted with a white woman.

However, there are numerous other reasons why we should study Black history.

Europeans who came to America were in search of a better life. Africans were brought to America — the majority at least — in chains after their freedom had been taken from them. Europeans came to America to develop and expand their humanity. Black Americans came stripped of their basic humanity. As others have observed, the Atlantic slave trade was likely the most costly in human life of all long-distance global migrations.

For Black Americans, America was a land of slavery for over 300 years. Contrary to what some may think, slavery and its institution were a world filled with grief, heartache and in some cases death. To the enslaved, it was a daily life of hell and misery that should never be forgotten or removed from American studies.

It took a Civil War, the civil rights movement and more for African Americans to eventually win their freedom and human dignity. By studying Black history as an integral part of the overall history of American civilization, we can all broaden our understanding of one another and realize that mistakes and injustices were committed. The study of Black history is, in the final analysis, the study of American history as the march of the American Republic toward equality has shaped each event.

— John A. Micklos, Essex

