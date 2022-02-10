Shouldn’t every month be Black History Month? | READER COMMENTARY

It is impossible to properly teach American history without teaching about all people including Black Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans and other minorities throughout the entire school year. Can one teach Black history without mentioning whites or vice versa? Of course not. It is all one story, one narrative, one history. We certainly do not need or want two or three versions of American history with competing narratives because it is all a shared history. Whether we like it or not, warts and all, it is our history and it is incumbent upon us to teach it as a single narrative that is neither sugarcoated nor whitewashed nor limited to a singular or prevailing view.