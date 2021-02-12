Black history should not be confined to one month | READER COMMENTARY

I believe Black history should be part of every curriculum, not just for one month only (”The attack on Black history month,” Feb. 9). The same should be true for history of American Indians, Latinx and other minorities. It’s disappointing parents oppose the study of Black history, but it shouldn’t surprise.
We live in a “cancel culture,” and much vital and important past information is tossed into the dust bin. Not to respect history is dangerous. As a wise man once said, “Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it.” No truer words were ever spoken.
Yet today, the destruction of statues (which should be used to teach history) and efforts to deny events like the Holocaust and other atrocities puts us all at risk. I want to learn about the past — the good, the bad and the ugly. That way everyone can improve the present and possibly the future.
Rosalind Heid, Baltimore
