Are the evangelical voices in the Christianity Today magazine the only ones to speak about the morals and ethics in today’s politics (“Christianity Today editorial doesn’t mean what you think,” Dec. 24)? I know the Catholic bishops do not tell people how to vote, but they can speak out against a leader’s sexual immorality, racism and hateful speech. It is not just about abortion, but how we treat the living.
Immigrants seeking asylum should not be treated inhumanely, sent back into more danger in Mexico or be separating their families. If the Holy family ever tried to enter the United States, they would have been put in cages! What about policies that harm God’s creation and all its creatures, pollute the water and the air and destroy our natural parks with oil rigs? The policies help the rich but neglect the common good; especially neglect the poor and their basic need for food?
The bishop’s guidelines for forming a concise opinion based on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ have not been updated to meet today’s urgent crisis.
Mary Catherine Bunting, Baltimore
