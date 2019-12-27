Immigrants seeking asylum should not be treated inhumanely, sent back into more danger in Mexico or be separating their families. If the Holy family ever tried to enter the United States, they would have been put in cages! What about policies that harm God’s creation and all its creatures, pollute the water and the air and destroy our natural parks with oil rigs? The policies help the rich but neglect the common good; especially neglect the poor and their basic need for food?