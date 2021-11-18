Bishops must update their misguided views on sex | READER COMMENTARY

Many thanks to all the Catholic Bishops for all the great work they do for people in need. They truly inspire others with their compassion and leadership (”Despite fears, Baltimore waterfront rally headlined by Milo Yiannopoulos sparks little more than verbal altercations,” Nov. 16).
Leadership requires incorporating new understandings. Bishops historically have shown they are open to growth when presented with new information and understandings. The Catholic Church used to condemn charging interest for a loan. It changed. It used to think that only Christians could go to heaven. There were new understandings and the church changed.
Here’s information, perhaps new to bishops, that is relative to Thomas Aquinas’ natural law and current sexual issues. Saint Aquinas thought it a universal truth that all animals have sex only for the purpose of procreation and that therefore this should be the case with people. He did not know that the bonobo ape uses sex to alleviate conflict. If he had known, he would not have said that it’s a universal truth or natural law that sex is only for the purpose of procreation because, demonstrably, it’s not.
Since current church teachings on artificial birth control, the purpose of sex and gay unions are derived from the 13th century theologian’s mistaken conclusion based on incomplete information, it follows that those teachings need to be revisited.
Given the history of growth in the Catholic Church, I’m sure our bishops are up to the task.
Bob Krasnansky, Ellicott City
