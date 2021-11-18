Bishops must update their misguided views on sex | READER COMMENTARY

Here’s information, perhaps new to bishops, that is relative to Thomas Aquinas’ natural law and current sexual issues. Saint Aquinas thought it a universal truth that all animals have sex only for the purpose of procreation and that therefore this should be the case with people. He did not know that the bonobo ape uses sex to alleviate conflict. If he had known, he would not have said that it’s a universal truth or natural law that sex is only for the purpose of procreation because, demonstrably, it’s not.