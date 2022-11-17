Bishops show lack of interest in pedophile victims | READER COMMENTARY

David Lorenz, Maryland director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, speaks at a sidewalk news conference outside the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops gathering in Baltimore on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Smith) (Peter Smith/AP)

I participated in a recent SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) press conference outside the Marriott Waterfront Hotel to urge the newly elected president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to consider some suggestions related to pedophile priests (”Baltimore’s Archbishop Lori elected VP of bishops’ conference,” Nov. 15). As we were talking to the press, I noticed another group with signs and a bishop talking with them and offering them a blessing. They were an anti-abortion group, thanking the bishops for “protecting children.”

Can you imagine the hypocrisy of this moment? Here are survivors of childhood sexual abuse and assault asking the bishops to please help protect children who were abused by priests — whether five, 10, 20 or 40 years ago — and their concern was “protecting children” who are not born yet. This is a very sad commentary on the heart of the issue with the Catholic Church and the long history of pedophile priests molesting children, along with efforts to hide the abuse, obstruct justice and protect the priests.

— Frank Schindler, Baltimore

