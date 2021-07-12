Catholic bishops would be wise not to ban anyone from communion | READER COMMENTARY

Kudos to Stephen Stahley’s commentary, “Bishops debate over who is worthy of Eucharist when really, no one is — including them” (July 9). He reminded us all of Jesus’ inclusiveness regardless of our inabilities to appreciate what was actually done for us at the Last Supper.
Archbishop William Lori recently sent out a letter to all in the archdiocese that gave me the impression that the bishops are not yet ready to make an official pronouncement of who exactly is really worthy of (or banned from) receiving communion in the Catholic Church. Hopefully, they won’t get around to that unless they have the good fortune of reading the commentary first. It may influence their judgments.
Also, thank you to Mr. Stahley for “unofficially” facilitating the benefits of God’s gifts at weddings, funerals and baptisms in the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating Mass at inclusive churches. May we all continue to be appreciative of every vocation (married, single or ordained). Lest we forget, may we especially give a shoutout to all our celibate and dedicated priests and religious people still serving the faithful across our diocese and the nation.
Pray we continue to work toward one mind, one heart, one faith!
Nancy Soltesz, Baltimore
