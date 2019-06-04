Bishme Cromartie a Baltimore booster on Project Runway

Three cheers to Bishme Cromartie, a finalist on this season of Project Runway on Bravo, which comes on Thursday evenings (“Project Runway' contestant Bishme Cromartie uses Baltimore roots for inspiration,” Apr. 26).

He is one of the biggest boosters of Baltimore you could ever meet. Almost every week of the contest he tries to include an homage to Baltimore in his design. Now that he is in the Final Four, he will be designing a collection for New York Fashion Week.

Please show your appreciation and admiration for this young, talented, homegrown and self taught fashion designer. He deserves your support.

Lee Mintz, Baltimore