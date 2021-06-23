Let’s focus on how to help mothers not what to call them | READER COMMENTARY

But breastfeeding, the process of feeding a baby breast milk directly from the breast, is currently only a function performed by people born female. If all of the energy directed at finding politically correct terms to define the normal, natural functions of birth and breastfeeding (”Why are we calling mothers ‘birthing persons’?” June 21) were directed to strengthening the ability of women to give birth in a safe and satisfying manner and to breastfeed comfortably as long as they and their baby wish to, we would see positive health outcomes that are far more important to “birthing and breastfeeding persons” than whatever the current terminology is.