Is a ban on birth control next? | READER COMMENTARY

Now it looks like the self-appointed defenders of the public morals want to ban birth control (”What would overturning Roe mean for birth control?” May 11).
That ought to work fine — like the “War on Drugs.” We all remember what a resounding success that was. The same folks currently selling meth and other goodies will soon be in the birth control pill business.
Telling people they can’t have something is the fastest way to get them to find it.
— J.R . Clay, Baltimore
