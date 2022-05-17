Is a ban on birth control next? | READER COMMENTARY

In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, California. Millions of American women are receiving birth control at no cost to them through workplace health plans, the result of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which expanded access to contraception. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Now it looks like the self-appointed defenders of the public morals want to ban birth control (”What would overturning Roe mean for birth control?” May 11).

That ought to work fine — like the “War on Drugs.” We all remember what a resounding success that was. The same folks currently selling meth and other goodies will soon be in the birth control pill business.

Telling people they can’t have something is the fastest way to get them to find it.

— J.R . Clay, Baltimore

