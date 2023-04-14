Ah, the joys of bird watching in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to Zach Przystup for his recent commentary, “BYOB: Bring Your Own Binoculars; it’s birding season in the Baltimore region” (April 10).

For me, spring arrives when I hear the high pitched nasal call of a Blue-gray Gnatcatcher. I can’t wait for the Rose-breasted Grosbeak’s annual visit to my feeder. By early May, the whistles of Baltimore and Orchard Orioles should echo throughout Patapsco State Park’s Avalon area.

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

