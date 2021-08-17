Flamboyant pink waterbird is beautiful picture and a sign of the times | READER COMMENTARY

A million thanks for Jerry Jackson’s remarkable photo of a Roseate Spoonbill standing next to a Great Blue Heron in Loch Raven Reservoir. The only time I’ve ever seen a Roseate Spoonbill in the wild was on a trip to Belize around 15 years ago.
It’s frightening that our climate has become warm enough to support these magnificent tropical creatures. What further proof do we need that we must choose between doing everything we can to turn down the atmospheric thermostat or accept increasingly longer, hotter and more humid summers?
Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore
