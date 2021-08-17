xml:space="preserve">
Flamboyant pink waterbird is beautiful picture and a sign of the times | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2021 1:00 PM
A Roseate Spoonbill (left) feeds beside a Great Blue Heron in the shallow water of the Paper Mill Flats area of Loch Raven Reservoir. Rare for Maryland, Spoonbills are tropical birds usually found in southern coastal areas of Florida, Louisiana and Texas. This year there have been sighting well outside their normal range including central Michigan and upstate New York. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
A million thanks for Jerry Jackson’s remarkable photo of a Roseate Spoonbill standing next to a Great Blue Heron in Loch Raven Reservoir. The only time I’ve ever seen a Roseate Spoonbill in the wild was on a trip to Belize around 15 years ago.

It’s frightening that our climate has become warm enough to support these magnificent tropical creatures. What further proof do we need that we must choose between doing everything we can to turn down the atmospheric thermostat or accept increasingly longer, hotter and more humid summers?

Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore

