Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, and Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif, second from left, talk with Kris Brown, second from right, president of Brady, the advocacy campaign that focuses on preventing gun violence, and Fred Guttenberg, right, father of Parkland school shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, as they wait for their turn to speak at a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 10, 2022. The rally was to urge Congress to pass gun legislation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

So, 10 GOP Senators voted YEA on the new gun legislation (“Senators announce agreement on gun control,” June 12). Big deal. The Bill is a joke. It is like giving a gunshot victim two baby aspirin and telling him or her to get some rest. It makes me angry that they are now on TV taking bows.

— Steve Coar, Havre de Grace

