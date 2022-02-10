Legislators: Maryland must set limits on biometric identifiers | READER COMMENTARY

These technologies can pose a danger to all of our core constitutional rights. They’ve made it easier for abusers to stalk their victims, caused wrongful arrests, and led to arbitrary exclusion from businesses — like the 14-year old Black girl who was denied entry to a roller skating rink because its facial recognition system misidentified her as someone else who’d gotten into a fight. A 2019 federal study of facial recognition systems found that Asian and Black people were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than white men depending on the particular algorithm and type of search. Native Americans had the highest false-positive rate of all ethnicities. Women were also more likely to be falsely identified than men, and the elderly and children were more likely to be misidentified than those in other age groups.