Insulting city residents of a certain age does not solve problems | READER COMMENTARY

The letter from Lucas Reilly, “People against bikes lanes don’t deserve to be heard” (Nov. 22), was classless, insulting and rude, but certainly not original. It should interest the writer to know that we “boomers,” a.k.a. senior citizens, make up about 20% of Baltimore’s alarmingly declining population.

Having made it this far, we boomers are also more likely to own city property outright (not just starting a mortgage with zero equity) and have been paying Baltimore real estate property taxes for more decades than the letter writer likely has been alive. Often, as the elders in the family, we pick up the tab for a family night of entertainment in the city. Another aspect of our age range is that we are more likely to have left our youth behind (kicking and screaming) and have moved to the outer neighborhoods of Baltimore, way too far to get to said hub by bicycle, even if we could.

Age happens, as others, too, will see. Bicycle riding may or may not be something you do into your years. But we boomers who are not even remotely interested in riding a bicycle, are still quietly in Charm City, Hon. So don’t be rude. It doesn’t win you any support.

— Georgia Corso, Baltimore

