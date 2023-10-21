Let the bicyclists have the alleys | READER COMMENTARY

Here’s an idea, I don’t know if the bikers will except it, but here it goes (“Bicycles are for commuting, not just leisure,” Oct. 18). There are hundreds of miles of alleys in Baltimore, why can’t we just use these alleys for bike routes? The time it would take to reconfigure all the roads to add a bike lane, it seems to me that it might be simpler and less expensive to put a smooth lane of asphalt down the alley, and you could have a two way bike path almost from the county line all the way down to the harbor and from East Baltimore all the way over to West Baltimore. Where there is no connecting alleys, then they can move to the streets, but it seems they would actually be safer riding down the alley. It will be interesting hearing the feedback from this suggestion.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

