Alleys are not suitable for Baltimore bike traffic | READER COMMENTARY

File - A crew collects trash in an alley in Hampden. If city cyclists were relegated to the alleyways for their commuties, they would vie for space with trash and recycling trucks, cans, playing children, cars and a number of other obstacles. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Pedestrians and cyclists have a right to the roadway, too

I read Jeff Rew’s recent letter to the editor, “Let the bicyclists have the alleys” (Oct. 21), and feel obligated to reply. First I’d like to commend the Columbia resident for thinking outside the box. That’s certainly a good thing, and he does address an important issue.

Unfortunately, his suggestion is both dangerous and wrong. First of all, the alleys are generally short, ending on a street with no crosswalk, bollard or other infrastructure to protect cyclists and alert drivers. And why should cyclists, moving under their own power, be obligated to use longer, more indirect routes than do drivers, who exert no personal energy?

Second, the alleys are not car-free. Most, if not all, of the adjacent homeowners use the space behind their homes for parking. A driver is far less likely to see a cyclist in an alley where she is not expected to be, especially while the driver is almost always going in reverse. That is dangerous.

Most important, the writer starts from a car-centric place — with the view that the roads are for cars and, therefore, cyclists, scooters and pedestrians are somehow interlopers. Nothing could be further from the truth. All of us, but especially city dwellers, would be better off if more people found other conveyances for some of their errands, if cars and their owners ceded space to alternative traffic and if municipalities installed appropriate infrastructure.

— Mark Braun, Baltimore

Baltimore alleys often ‘rivers of crumbling and broken concrete’

I read with interest the letter that suggested using Baltimore’s alleys as bike paths. The author’s suggestion seems well-intentioned, and I applaud any attempt to come up with alternative solutions. But my experience growing up in Baltimore and biking its alleys as a kid makes me think there are a few dozen reason why the idea is unworkable. Here are the top four.

Kids play in the alleys. Have you ever seen a cyclist trying with mixed success to share a busy sidewalk with pedestrians? Now imagine the pedestrians are all short, making them harder to see. And instead of flowing together in predictable patterns, they are racing around at random, with no attempt to watch where they’re going. Add in a few cyclists who are in a hurry to get to work, and you have a recipe for hospitalization.

Like most major cities, Baltimore fights a constant battle to keep the potholes filled and the streets in good repair. Maintaining the alleys is — as it probably should be — the Dept of Public Works’ last priority. In my experience many of the city’s alleys can be rivers of crumbling and broken concrete, punctuated occasionally by puddles the size and depth of Lake Montebello.

In addition to the water hazards, alleys tend to have other obstacles for cyclists. These include but are not limited to junked automobiles, piles of trash, and every cyclist’s favorite: unrestrained dogs, who often take offense at having strangers roll by their backyards.

Last but not least: Alleys can be lonely, unattended places with few cameras, broken streetlights and a dearth of passersby available to serve as witnesses. In this milieu, you occasionally meet individuals who take a “legally casual” approach to interacting with their fellow citizens. As a kid on a rusty old bike, I was rarely intercepted. If I rode those same alleys today on a halfway-decent bicycle, I have no doubt I would encounter practitioners who would helpfully offer to “rehome” my bike, my wallet and my phone. And if was lucky and they were in a good mood, it would end there.

It’s unfortunate that Baltimore can’t provide the bike paths that you find in some other cities. Pressing alleyways into service as an alternative is not the solution.

— Steve English, Clarksville

Making cities walkable and bikeable good for all

I’d like to offer a response to the recent opinion piece “Let the bicyclists have the alleys.” I think the suggestion is more radical and less complete than Mr. Rew imagines. Even in places with relatively continuous alleyways, cyclists using them would still have to cross roads every block or so and risk being killed by motorists who don’t expect the cross-traffic. Beyond that, I’m not so sure that paving all the cities alleyways is cheaper or easier than considering multiple types of vehicles in our future street designs.

While it’s a fine first thought, “paving the alleys” reflects the common assumption that cars should own the rights of way, and that any other vehicle should be secondary. Cities can’t afford to give cars that absolute right. Land is limited, cars take up a ton of space per person, and so making travel within a city work well usually means keeping cars out of some places.

— Patrick Hislop, Baltimore

Cyclists sharing alleys with cars akin to risking life and limb in Ukraine

It seems clear that the letter writer proposing to black top alleys for bikes in lieu of bike lanes has never been in Baltimore City on a bicycle. The whole purpose of bike lanes in the streets is to isolate bikes from cars. That is why they have barriers to keep bikes and cars in their proper lanes. Conversely, alleys will still be used by cars. In many areas of Baltimore City alleys are only one block long before a bicyclist would have to look both ways and cross the street to another alley at their peril. It would take forever to attempt to get all the way to the county line that way. This is why no one circumvents the city using alleys. The bike lanes that I generally use in the city streets not only have barriers but also traffic lights that stop cars. Some even have traffic lights specifically for bicyclists.

For all of the suburbanites similarly ignorant of the city and similarly prone to laughable suggestions, the reality is that the mortal enemy of bicyclists in Baltimore City is not crime but cars. Most of Baltimore City’s off road bike trails are perfectly safe for bicycling, walking and running. But I can’t think of a worse idea than to require bicyclists to compete with cars in alleys block by block like soldiers risking life and limb in the cities of Eastern Ukraine.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore