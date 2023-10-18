Bicycles are for commuting, not just leisure | READER COMMENTARY

John Hardesty of Priceless Industries uses a torch to apply a decal to a new bike lane along Central Avenue at Fleet Street last year. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I find the insinuation that bicycles are solely used for leisure offensive (”Don’t ban cars, make alternative modes better,” Oct. 17).

My family is supported by my riding my bike to work, and calling bike lanes leisure-use roadways minimizes the utility they provide for many Baltimoreans including those who are underprivileged. Removing lanes for cars where they are unnecessary makes walking, cycling and, by extension, public transit more efficient and appealing, making it more likely that people will use it to get to employment or local commerce.

— David House, Baltimore

