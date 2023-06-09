Extend Maryland Avenue cycle lane | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As a young professional and resident of Federal Hill, I fully support the Sharp Street Rapid Enhancement Plan to extend Maryland Avenue cycle-track through the Baltimore Convention Center to Gwynns Falls Trail beginning at West Henrietta Street. I think my reasons are best explained by some incidents I encountered on a 5 p.m. winter run.

On Fort Avenue, a car turning left into an alley was going too fast and only stopped when its bumper had reached the edge of the sidewalk, nearly hitting me. At Charles and Montgomery streets, a car going north on Charles attempted to run a red light when the walk sign was clearly on walk. And at West Hughes and Hanover streets, I witnessed a car fail to stop at the stop sign.

Meanwhile, a middle aged man was illegally riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk (presumably because he rightly felt unsafe riding on Charles). He failed to navigate a curb, lost control and fell off his scooter hitting his head on a parked car. A bike lane would have kept him safe.

These incidents happened within one mile of the proposed bike lane extension and highlight the need for alternative transit and traffic calming. At this point, I am more scared of getting hit by a car in the city than getting shot. My fear is reflected in the city’s 911 calls. In 2021, there were 446 calls for hit and runs and 1,122 calls for auto accidents in the Inner Harbor/Federal Hill Community Statistical Area. Auto accidents were the fourth highest reason for 911 calls. Business checks, disorderly conduct and butt dials occupied the top three spots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60 Baltimoreans died due to motor vehicle accidents in 2020. I understand that I am privileged to live in a part of the city with relatively low violent crime. However, this bike lane has the potential to make the city safer without depriving other regions of police resources.

Bike lanes calm traffic, make our city more walkable and livable (for everyone, not just those who bike), reduce parking demand and alleviate vehicular traffic congestion. A Federal Highway Administration study found that bike lanes reduced accidents by 26.6% on similar local roads. Furthermore, in the absence of reliable public transit, I rely on my bike to interact with the rest of the city. I do so because it is the fastest way to get around and I’m not the only one. The people I know who bike because it’s convenient include engineers, medical students and photographers. I know a middle-aged lawyer who uses an e-bike to get to work.

The cycle track will also make the city more accessible for disabled individuals. I know an individual who uses his bike to get around the city because his poor eyesight makes it difficult to drive. I see individuals using wheelchairs and mobility scooters on the Maryland Avenue Cycle Track. Using the bumpy sidewalks — or worse, the roads — is simply unsafe.

I should add that many of the city’s new apartment buildings will rely on alternative transit infrastructure. At a community meeting, the developer replacing the former Shofer’s Warehouse claimed not to need extra parking spaces because young people prefer to ride bikes. How do I, one such young person, do that safely without a protected bike lane?

If Baltimore leaders expect to attract and keep young professionals such as myself, we need to feel safe. Right now, I could not imagine pushing a stroller at night with a child because of the incidents listed above. I love this city, the people in it, and its unique culture. Help me make it my permanent home.

— Locchanan Sreeharikesan, Baltimore

