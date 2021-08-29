Every Walmart ought to have a solar roof and/or parking lot | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks recently identified the roofs of big box stores as the ideal places to ramp up solar energy generation. He’s absolutely right (”A new Operation Warp Speed is needed, this time for climate change,” Aug. 25). From record heat waves to torrential rains, this summer’s extreme weather is proving that the climate crisis is imminent and urgent. To address the crisis, we need to accelerate the transition to 100 percent renewable energy.
Big box store rooftops and parking lots are perfect places to generate clean energy. Walmart’s U.S. locations alone could produce enough solar photovoltaic capacity to power 660,000 average American homes. Environment Maryland is calling on Walmart to commit to installing solar on all of its viable roofs and parking lots by 2035. The retailer has already pledged to achieve zero emissions by 2040 which is a good start.
By publicly committing to put solar panels on its stores, Walmart has the opportunity to be climate leader in our country’s transition to 100% renewable energy.
Wade Wilson, Baltimore
The writer is an associate with Environment Maryland.
