Biden’s running mate may one day be the nation’s first woman president | READER COMMENTARY

I read with interest Christine Adams’ recent commentary, “When will the country be ready for a woman president?” (July 27), and agree with some of her points.
Regarding the central question of when the country will be ready for a woman president, however, I don’t share her pessimism. Ready or not, the United States is very likely to have a woman president in the White House sometime in the next four to eight years.
Joe Biden has promised to choose a woman to be his vice presidential running mate. If he’s elected in November, he will begin his first term as president at the advanced age of 78. As a “transition” president, the odds are that at some point in the next four to eight years Mr. Biden’s VP will succeed him.
Once she takes the oath of office, she’ll have the opportunity to run for a full-term as president in her own right, in 2024 or 2028, following in the footsteps of Theodore Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson.
Choosing the woman who will run with him for vice president is arguably the most important decision Joe Biden has ever made, or ever will make, in his public life. And whoever accepts his offer must know that one of the most challenging three-month ordeals in the history of American politics awaits her.
A lot can go wrong. Donald Trump can be expected to resort to the most unethical and dishonest campaign tactics imaginable. So a favorable outcome is not certain. But if our side wins, we will see a woman in the presidency in our lifetime.
Gary V. Hodge, White Plains
