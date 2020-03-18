Instead of fretting about gender, how about competence in a vice president? | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun is all in on identity politics. A vice-presidential choice should be experienced, competent, in sync with the views of the presidential candidate, a good campaigner and, satisfying all of the above, a woman should be under consideration along with any man (“Biden’s running mate: Damn right, it ought to be a woman,” March 16).
To paraphrase The Sun, to choose a woman as the overriding qualification for office limits “the political talent to less than half the population. It is shameful.” The same goes for Sen. Bernie Mr. Sanders’ pledge to name an African American woman to the Supreme Court. Can we please stop the urge to check off all the boxes and instead make appointments for government position based on talent first regardless of gender or race?
Michael Russo, York, Pa.
