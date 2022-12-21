Trump and Biden have something in common: They lie a lot | READER COMMENTARY

In his most recent editorial cartoon, (”Kal’s View: Biden considers a 2024 run,” Dec. 18) cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher draws a comparison between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, pointing out the low approval ratings of both. Unfortunately, the two share another similarity.

During his time as president, Donald Trump was a prodigious liar. But Joe Biden is proving his equal. Last month, even The Washington Post recognized Biden’s facility for fibbing, bestowing on him their ignominious Trump-era “bottomless Pinocchio” for his multifarious mendacity.

Despite his promises to chart a different course as president, Biden has continued the sad trend of prevaricating presidents. And so, in the spirit of the season, to President Joe Biden, we say, “how, still, we see thee lie.”

— Bruce Ickes, Parkville

