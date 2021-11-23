Don’t overlook the joy of not having Trump as president | READER COMMENTARY

Both the favorable reviews of President Joe Biden’s performance to date, such as David Brooks’ excellent column, “David Brooks: Joe Biden is succeeding” (Nov. 22), and criticisms of President Biden for not doing very much seem to overlook one of the main reasons for electing him — that he is not Donald Trump.
Gone are the daily drama, lies, malicious attacks, personal insults, boasting, narcissism, government by Twitter and other outrages flowing from the White House. Mr. Biden has done much to restore truth, integrity, competence, transparency, respect for science and thoughtfulness to the presidency. He and his administration have begun to reverse Mr. Trump’s assault on federal agencies, environmental protection, consumer protection, labor unions and the government’s ability to acknowledge and respond to climate change.
And, they have begun to restore America’s standing internationally which was undermined by his predecessor’s ill-conceived “America First” policy, his hostility to our allies and his fondness for authoritarian rulers throughout the world. While the media and public seem to focus mainly on legislative battles, these other kinds of accomplishments convince me that President Biden has been very successful in his first 10 months.
Michael Lee, Towson
