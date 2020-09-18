A teleprompter president looks pretty good right now | READER COMMENTARY

I’m sure the intent of the recently published political cartoon of Joe Biden reading from a teleprompter to thank his wife for passing the salt was to mock him. But is it a bad thing to stick to the script?
Someone who wings it might tell the American people to inject household disinfectants into their bodies. A president who shoots from the hip might tell citizens that COVID-19 is just like the flu while knowing it’s much deadlier. Just maybe, when a leader makes it up on the fly he might admit that he likes veterans who weren’t captured and that the war dead are losers (“Can Americans trust any COVID-19 vaccine offered before Nov. 3?” Sept. 10).
I’m going to stick to the script and cast my vote for Joe Biden.
Robbie Leonard, Towson
The writer is secretary of the Maryland Democratic Party.
