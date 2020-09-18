A teleprompter president looks pretty good right now | READER COMMENTARY

Someone who wings it might tell the American people to inject household disinfectants into their bodies. A president who shoots from the hip might tell citizens that COVID-19 is just like the flu while knowing it’s much deadlier. Just maybe, when a leader makes it up on the fly he might admit that he likes veterans who weren’t captured and that the war dead are losers (“Can Americans trust any COVID-19 vaccine offered before Nov. 3?” Sept. 10).