Biden wrong to criticize U.S. while abroad | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

Why is the president of the United States discussing domestic political differences at an international forum (”President Joe Biden calls for changing filibuster rules to put abortion rights into law,” June 30)?

Even in the context of a news conference, he should have said it is not an appropriate question for an international meeting of foreign leaders.

What is even worse is his denigration of one of the core branches of American government, the U.S. Supreme Court, because certain decisions the court made did not go his way. It almost sounds as if he is trying to push for international involvement and outrage toward a domestic institution to sway public opinion.

While his comments may play well in the ears of some, it is a distressing, unbecoming and abhorrent behavior displayed by the leader of this country.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

