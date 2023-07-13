COVID pandemic justified student debt relief | READER COMMENTARY

A person protests outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. as a sharply divided Supreme Court effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

David Tufaro says the U.S. Supreme Court followed the law on student debt, because the U.S. Education secretary’s authority to modify it requires a national emergency (”Supreme Court followed the law on student debt,” July 9). Perhaps, Tufaro did not notice, but the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency in the United States, and the economic consequences of that emergency were and are far-reaching.

The secretary was acting fully within the law in proposing a plan of debt forgiveness, as Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent made clear and various legal scholars have affirmed. In any case, the court’s majority did not rely on an obviously false assertion that there was no emergency but on a tortuous reading of the plain text of the law.

In the past two terms, the conservative majority has shown itself increasingly willing to assert that statutes mean something other than what Congress obviously intended them to mean. This is legislating from the bench which is a usurpation of congressional authority that ought to concern all of us, irrespective of our views on individual decisions.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

