GOP too quick to second-guess on spy balloon downing | READER COMMENTARY

In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team process material recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina, Feb. 9, 2023, at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. (FBI via AP, File) (AP)

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, famously rationalized her votes to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trials by stating that he “learned his lesson.” Considered by some as a political moderate, she has now joined far-right members of her party in condemning the manner in which the U.S. military and President Joe Biden took down the Chinese spy balloon (”China has conducted spy balloon program for years, Pentagon says,” Feb. 9). In so doing, she puts herself in the same category as loony U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Their attitude reminds me of Trump’s statement that he knows “more than the generals.”

In fact, the downing of the balloon was brilliantly and flawlessly executed. I do not believe that downing it over land posed any enormous danger to life or property, but there would have been at least some risk of this kind. According to U.S. authorities, allowing the balloon to traverse the United States did not appreciably increase Chinese espionage capabilities over already existing satellite capability. Actually, it gave U.S. authorities more of an opportunity to study the balloon’s mode of operation.

Downing it in U.S. territorial waters off the South Carolina coast was an excellent choice. Damage to equipment was probably far less than would have been the case if it were downed over land so that it could be studied more effectively. At a depth of around 47 feet, recovery was relatively easy. I can state from personal experience that this depth is well within the range of even recreational scuba divers, and that there is plenty of natural light at such depths. By recovering the balloon in this manner, our government can clearly refute the lame Chinese assertion that this was a case of a weather balloon that drifted off course. The rest of the world can therefore know the truth.

Collins, Greene, and the other Republicans who chimed in should keep their mouths shut when they do not know what they are talking about. Neither they nor Trump “know more than the generals.” They sow mistrust of our important intelligence and military institutions in what is now a clearly established right-wing agenda. They do a great disservice to our nation.

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

