With alleged sexual assault claims, exact words can make a difference | READER COMMENTARY

I have had the opportunity and honor to practice criminal law for more than 39 years in Maryland. I initially worked as a prosecutor for six years and transitioned to criminal defense for 33 years and still going. For the last few weeks, I have perused many articles, editorials and columns with regard to the allegations of a sexual assault claimed by Tara Reade against Joe Biden (“Citing confidentiality, Senate secretary declines to release any potential documents on Tara Reade complaint against Joe Biden,” May 4). As a prosecutor in felony cases and when preparing for trial, many times I found that a relatively innocuous declaration or circumstance could have significant impact on proving a case. I’d refer to these as a “twists in the case” that were small but probative.