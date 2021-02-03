Here’s to seniors in high places | READER COMMENTARY

The op-ed by Linda G. Morris, “A president who looks like me: gray-haired and creaky-kneed” (Jan. 31), was an eloquent commentary by a fellow senior. Ms. Morris captured the essence of why age should not be a barrier in any profession, certainly not in the office of the President of the United States. Ms. Morris, an African American woman, saw past the racial and societal issues that usually divide us to admire and respect the experiences that President Joe Biden brings to his term in the office.
Graying hair and creaky knees aside, an accumulation of experiences, morals and pearls of wisdom carried in our core, our soul, coupled with determined patience impel us seniors to create highways for others to follow as they vie for a place at the table on issues important to them. Ms. Morris writes: “If you live long enough, you will appreciate God’s timing.” She heralds the message to the younger generation that their time is coming, that timing — and patience — are, indeed, everything when striving to achieve a goal.
Her true nugget of wisdom, however, is expressed at the end of her commentary: It is up to each of us in every walk of life to seek our commonality and build a solid foundation that will transcend those barriers and opinions meant to impede our forward progress as we rise to face the challenges in our country and on the global stage.
Jan M. Kohler, Joppa
