Here’s to seniors in high places | READER COMMENTARY

Graying hair and creaky knees aside, an accumulation of experiences, morals and pearls of wisdom carried in our core, our soul, coupled with determined patience impel us seniors to create highways for others to follow as they vie for a place at the table on issues important to them. Ms. Morris writes: “If you live long enough, you will appreciate God’s timing.” She heralds the message to the younger generation that their time is coming, that timing — and patience — are, indeed, everything when striving to achieve a goal.