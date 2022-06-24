Biden has caved to Saudi Arabia | READER COMMENTARY

I’m so proud that President Joe Biden signed legislation making June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday. Unfortunately, the same president who took a giant step in memorializing this momentous event, which took place in Galveston, Texas in 1865, is now taking a step backward. The president plans to visit Saudi Arabia, and it really saddens me (”Biden has ‘only bad options’ for bringing down oil prices,” June 6). I hope he listens to others who tell him to reconsider.

I remember well, when Mr. Biden was campaigning for the presidency, as he spoke out against Saudi Arabia: “We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.” Unfortunately, like so many other candidates, Mr. Biden will renege on his promise by meeting with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was “very disappointed.”

Advertisement

There are many other critics for this foolish notion of visiting Saudi Arabia, a notorious human rights abuser. But let me conclude with another comment from the fiancee who waited outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for Mr. Khashoggi to come out: “If you have to put oil over the principles, and expediency over values, can you at least ask, Where is Jamal’s body? Doesn’t he deserve a proper burial? And what happened to his killers?”

— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.