By meeting with Saudi prince, Biden let America down | READER COMMENTARY

In this image released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets President Joe Biden with a fist bump after his arrival at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP) (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP/AP)

It was terribly disappointing that President Joe Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (”Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder in meeting with Saudi Arabia crown prince,” July 15). Any notion that President Biden supports human rights is no longer valid. It astonishes me that his advisors set up a meeting with the despotic leader.

Nothing of value could be achieved in this misguided meeting in Saudi Arabia, and Mr. Biden’s poll ratings are sure to plummet as a result. President Donald Trump was a buffoon, so his ridiculous participation in the Saudi sword dance was just one more faux pas among a thousand others. The Biden fist bump, however, was possibly the highlight of the three-hour meeting.

So MBS will suffer no consequences for approving the brutal execution of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. citizen. And when Mr. Biden was in Israel, he did not demand an investigation of the execution of another U.S. citizen, Shireen Abu Akleh. It seems President Biden was willing to put politics above justice. It is very painful to remember our president’s campaign promise to make the kingdom a pariah state.

— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson

