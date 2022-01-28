Don’t blame Biden for every hardship or stock market hiccup | READER COMMENTARY

So, fellow citizens and retirees, wake up! Take the long view. Avoid the myopic temptation to blame President Biden. Instead of applying Ronald Reagan’s shortsighted question: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” when 2024 rolls around, ask it in more biblical terms: “Are we better of than we were 40 years ago?” The answer is, of course, yes and no. Celebrate the positive, work the problems, pull together.