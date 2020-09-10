Joe Biden understands what average Americans are facing | READER COMMENTARY

A few years back, my wife and I were on a flight with then-Sen. Joe Biden. After we were in the air and the seat belt sign was turned off, the senator began visiting with the passengers. He spent about 15 minutes conversing with my wife and me. He asked if we were married, for how long, how many kids and whether we had grandkids. He wanted to know where we worked, how we liked our jobs, what else did we do. The word “you” came from his mouth far more than the word “I.”