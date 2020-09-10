Joe Biden understands what average Americans are facing | READER COMMENTARY

A few years back, my wife and I were on a flight with then-Sen. Joe Biden. After we were in the air and the seat belt sign was turned off, the senator began visiting with the passengers. He spent about 15 minutes conversing with my wife and me. He asked if we were married, for how long, how many kids and whether we had grandkids. He wanted to know where we worked, how we liked our jobs, what else did we do. The word “you” came from his mouth far more than the word “I.”
We talked about the many blessings we had, great marriage, loving family, good paying and satisfying jobs, a comfortable lifestyle. He was genuinely interested to know what was important to us. We shared the good and the bad. He never once said he had a bill on anything we discussed. He never said he co-sponsored any bills. He never spoke about what he was doing legislatively. He was solely focused on understanding our situation.
When he finished talking with us, he moved on to other passengers. He spoke with most, if not all of the passengers on the flight. What I came away with is that he absorbed a solid understanding about the lives of the people on that flight. I saw a man who sincerely cared about average Americans. I watched his career and came to believe that he took the knowledge and understanding of the lives of average Americans back to Washington.
I came to understand that his name doesn’t appear on a lot of legislation because he doesn’t need the glory and recognition. When other senators proposed legislation, Senator Biden would share his understanding of average Americans and help those senators introduce legislation that would better serve our citizens. When Joe Biden became vice president, his vast understanding of average American lives proved very useful as he guided the economic recovery efforts in 2009. He understood what average Americans needed and what our government could do to meet those needs.
Joe Biden understands what average Americans experience every day (“Joe Biden looks to rebuild Democrats' ‘blue wall’ with visits to Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania,” Sept. 9). He understands our needs and how our government can serve those needs. And Joe Biden cares about average Americans. That’s why I’m voting for Joe Biden.
Jay Hidden, Essex
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.