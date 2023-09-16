A Democrat who thinks Biden should not run | READER COMMENTARY

As a Democrat who has appreciated everything Joe Biden has done, and especially that he has been able to negate much of the damage done by Donald Trump, I have a wish. I wish President Biden would announce soon that he will not run for reelection but will complete the rest of his term (“President Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry; says Republicans want to shut down government,” Sept. 13).

Biden could accomplish so much in the final months without concern of that awful group of Republicans and Fox News personalities, et al. By doing this now, the Democrats who want to throw their name in the ring have plenty of time and best of all can run on much of Biden’s record. His age, his son, his family, all will no longer be able to be used and the president can retire with the dignity he deserves.

— Betsy Hartman, Odenton

