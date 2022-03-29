Biden’s candor about Putin should be applauded | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

It’s a sad commentary on our times that the overreaction to President Joe Biden’s nine-word expression of candor and honesty has eclipsed the eloquent and inspiring speech he delivered in Warsaw on Saturday (”President Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees,” March 26).

It seems that to find acceptance, the keen edge of truth must be dulled by euphemism and ambiguity. President Biden had barely left the podium before the media feeding frenzy began.

Mr. Biden said what everyone is thinking who’s been watching the barbaric slaughter Vladimir Putin has unleashed on the Ukrainian people: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The efforts of a fire-brigade of handlers to walk-back Mr. Biden’s words are misguided and wrongheaded. I’m reminded of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s frustration as commander-in-chief with the “striped-pants set” in the U.S. Department of State.

Not only is Mr. Putin a war criminal, a murderous dictator, and a butcher of innocent civilians, he is not accountable to the Russian people who are also victims of his disastrous decision to invade a sovereign country without provocation or pretext.

In response to the closing words of President Biden’s speech, a Kremlin spokesman said that “it’s not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.” This raises the question: Who is it up to? Perhaps President Biden was appealing directly to the Russian people to play a more assertive role in deciding who remains in power in their country.

By now we expect to hear doublespeak from the Kremlin, like calling an illegal war of aggression a “special military operation.”

President Biden knows that the removal of Mr. Putin as Russia’s president is not his decision. But he also knows that Mr. Putin, by his actions over the last month, has forfeited the respect of the international community of nations. It is for the Russian people to judge whether he is their legitimate and accountable leader. In President Biden’s opinion, they deserve better.

Gary V. Hodge, White Plains

